Two murals on Shankill burned in overnight attack

Two murals have been damaged by fire overnight on the lower Shankill.

The murals were damaged in the Beverley Street/Northumberland Street area by thugs setting fires against them.

A post on Greater Shankill ACT Facebook page says: "One mural features the Polish Airmen who fought in the Battle of Britain, the other is dedicated to J.H. Patterson, a famous British soldier who went on to lay the foundations for what would become the IDF.

"Those who sneaked into our community last night are guilty of hate crimes. Their intolerance of other cultures is akin to fascism, those who shout about equality on a daily basis should practice what they preach!!"

Local DUP MLA William Humphrey added on social media: "Appalled & disgusted at overnight attacks on two murals in the lower Shankill.

"These evil attacks, by ignorant people, could be seen as racist and anti-Semitic. Must be condemned by all right thinking people!"

Fire damage to mural

DUP Councillor Brian Kingston added: "Disgraceful arson attack on murals at Northumberland St / Beverley St, which honour Polish airmen in RAF & John Henry Patterson who commanded Jewish Units within British Army.

"Those responsible will not set the agenda with their sectarian, racist & anti-Semitic act of vandalism."

The PSNI have been asked to comment on the incident.