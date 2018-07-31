Two people taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in County Down.

The Charity Air Ambluance, PSNI and fire service and ambulance personnel were in attendance following the crash on the main Carryduff to Ballynahinch Road.

Road closed

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said two patients are being transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital by land ambulance, following assessment and treatment at the scene.

The condition of the pair is not known.

Police have said the road is closed between Temple crossroads and the Bresagh Road as a result of the incident.

Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

There are no further details at this time.