Larne PSNI are investigating the theft of two quad bikes from an address at Braepark Road, Ballyboley, between 10pm on Friday, March 23 and 7am on Saturday, March 24.

If you think you may have witnessed anything or have any information which may assist with the investigation contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 291 of March 24, 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.