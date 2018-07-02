Two rescued after boat runs aground in Lough Neagh

Two people have been rescued after a boat ran aground in Lough Neagh.

HM Coastguard received an emergency call last night (July 1) just before 5pm.

Kinnego and Ardboe lifeboats were tasked to rescue the 25ft leisure craft with two people on board.

It had run aground at the entrance to the River Bann (Bann Foot).

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said: “Both lifeboats quickly launched and proceeded to the area, the Ardboe lifeboat arrived on scene and made way to the casualty vessel with the Kinnego Lifeboat standing by.

“Due to the low water and high northerly wind a leigh shore rescue was implemented and executed with one crew member staying with the casualty vessel.

“A tow line was connected to the vessel (with the consent of the skipper) and the lifeboat was able to bring the casualty vessel into deeper water and back into the river.

“When the casualty vessel was in sheltered waters and it was deemed safe, the lifeboat disconnected the towline and escorted the vessel to the jetty on the Charlestown side of the river.

“The vessel was then handed into the care of our colleagues from Maritime Coastguard Agency who were waiting to assist.”