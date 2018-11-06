Two severe weather warnings issued for NI - heavy rain and wind on the way

The Met Office has issued two severe weather warnings for Northern Ireland.

The first warning is for heavy rain and applies to counties Down and Antrim. This warning is valid between 9:00am and 7:00pm on Wednesday.

The second warning is for heavy rain and wind and it applies to all of Northern Ireland. This warning is valid between 9:00am and 9:00pm on Friday.

"A band of heavy rain is expected to move east during Friday with widely 15-25 mm of rain falling and perhaps 40-60 mm over higher ground," said the Met Office.

"This will be in addition to other spells of heavy rain earlier in the week affecting a similar area. Rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50 mph possible inland and perhaps 60 mph around some coasts," the Met Office added.