Two teenage boys die in Lough Enagh drowning tragedy

Lough Enagh

The news comes after emergency services were rushed to the Temple Road area at about 6.30pm yesterday.

In a statement PSNI Inspector Brogan said: "Police received a report shortly after 6.25pm yesterday, Monday 29th August, of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers.

"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

He added that another male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Air ambulance

"Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured," he added.

"Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those affected."

Emergency services at incident at Enagh Lough in village of Strathfoyle in Co LondonderryWaterside parish priest Father Michael Canny said the tragedy would be felt all over the city.

He told the BBC that families were traumatised and absolutely devastated.

"They are part of the Indian Kerala community who worship here at St Columb's in Waterside," he said.

"The boys are at a local grammar school and two of the mothers are nurses, I understand. Another works in the health service and another is a local in business here."

"It's an awful tragedy and there is tremendous sadness all round".

SDLP assembly member Mark Durkan, who was at the scene and spoke to some of the boys involved, said it was an "absolute tragedy".

Mr Durkan said he understood a group of boys went out for a cycle in the area and a couple of them went for a swim in the lough.

"It's my understanding from talking to some of the boys that one of them got into difficulty in the water," he said.