Two teens drown in quarry lake

Two teenage boys have drowned in the Republic of Ireland.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a quarry lake at Knockanean in Ennis, Co Clare at 3.30pm on Thursday.

The two 15-year-old boys, believed to be from Ennis, were airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition, but were later pronounced dead, Gardai said.

Police had been told that people were in difficulty in the water and assistance was required.

A rescue helicopter from Shannon was dispatched and the two boys were taken from the lake.

Their names will not be released until family members have been notified, Gardai said.