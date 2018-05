A two vehicle collision which closed the A7 Belfast Road between Crossgar and Downpatrick has now been cleared.

A post on TrafficwatchNI says: "#CoDown earlier RTC A7 #Belfast Rd (main road btw #Crossgar & #Downpatrick) CLEARED".

Earlier police revealed they were attending the collision close to Inch Abbey Road.

They than said that local diversions were in place - and delays could be expected