Two women assaulted and petrol bomb thrown at house

Two women were assaulted and a petrol bomb thrown at a house in Lurgan last night (Sunday, February 10).

At one stage five masked men attempted to force entry to the house at Headington Manor.

The P.S.N.I. are at the scene.

Police are appealing for information following the report of the assualts and petrol bomb attack.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “We received a report around 8:20pm that two females had entered a property in Headington Manor earlier in the evening, around 7:30pm. It was reported two women, both aged in their 20s, were assaulted. One of the women suffered facial injuries while the other sustained minor leg injuries.

“It was reported a short time later, around 8:40pm, approximately five masked men attempted to force entry to the house. It was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at the property. Scorch damage was caused to windows at the front of the house.

“It was also reported that damage had been caused to windows at the property and to a car parked outside.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time either of these incidents were reported to us and saw any suspicious activity to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who knows anything about either of these incidents to call detectives in Lurgan on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1145 of 10//02/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.