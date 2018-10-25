Two women taken to hospital after M1 crash

Two women have been taken to hospital after a crash on the M1 motorway this morning.

Police said the two vehicle crash happened on the M1 city bound between Lurgan and Moira this morning (Thursday October 25).

Appeal for witnesses

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two women were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

“The section of motorway has now been cleared.”

However the PSNI Craigavon said there are still tailbacks due to motorists ‘rubbernecking’ despite the vehicles being moved to the hard shoulder.