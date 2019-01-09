UDR veteran Maurice Leathem ‘dedicated his life to Poppy Appeal and charity’

The Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion has paid tribute to “dedicated” fund-raiser Maurice Leathem MBE.

Mr Leathem passed away in the Belfast City Hospital on Monday after a long illness.

“He fought right to the end like the man he was,” said Raymond Corbett, Lisburn RBL Branch president.

“Maurice was always held in the highest esteem in the Royal British Legion, he joined some 60 years ago and dedicated his life to raising funds for the Poppy Appeal, but he didn’t stop there,” he said. “He helped raise funds for other charities as well.”

He held every office in the legion from chairman to president of both branch and club and worked tirelessly for the Poppy Appeal, Mr Corbett said.

Over the years Mr Corbett said he worked closely with Mr Leathem in welfare and charity work and on various projects.

“Maurice has played a major role in helping me choose a career in the Royal British Legion. Under his tutelage I have been motivated to strive for and achieve exceptionally high standards for the Poppy Appeal. I was delighted that he was honoured by Her Majesty The Queen, when he received the MBE for services to the Royal British Legion.”

He noted that Mr Leathem was very proud of his regiment, the UDR, and “would have done anything” for the UDR Association, of which he was a past president.

“Over the past few years Maurice has battled with cancer and has always come back fighting, however, he had been battling a virus over the past few weeks which has taken this great man away from us.

“Goodbye my friend, thank you for letting me be part of your life.”

The funeral is at 12.30pm on Thursday, at St Paul’s Church, Lisburn, with interment at Blaris Cemetery.