UFU call on DUP to back Brexit deal

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), an organisation representing the interests of 11,500 family farms in Northern Ireland, has called on the DUP to support the proposed Brexit deal.

The influential UFU has said a no-deal would be “absolutely disastrous” for the agri-food and farming industry in the region.

CEO of the Ulster Farmers Union, Wesley Aston,

The DUP, which has vowed to vote against the agreed EU/UK text, traditionally draws significant support from the farming community.

The move by the UFU comes as key business groups in Northern Ireland have also voiced support for Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

UFU chief executive Wesley Aston told the Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster: “We want to make sure we avoid a no-deal situation. No deal for Northern Ireland - agri-food and farming in particular - would be absolutely disastrous and we have made that patently clear over this last while.”

He added: “We would support the deal going through and against that background we would ask the DUP to consider voting for this deal.”