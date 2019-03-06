UFU: Farmers faced soul-crushing two years on RHI, and now face ruin

The UFU has said farmers find themselves in a “soul-crushing” situation due to the government’s planned slashing of the RHI subsidies.

UFU deputy Victor Chestnutt said that the legislation now being “rushed” through the Commons “will have ruinous consequences for Northern Ireland’s farming industry”.

The Northern Ireland (Regional Rates and Energy) (No. 2) Bill 2017-19 was introduced to the Commons last week, and will be debated today.

Mr Chestnutt said the cuts it contains “will create a massive financial hole” for farmers who use the scheme, who “are being sacrificed to cover up the monumental failures”.

He said the new suggested tariffs were arrived at using “fundamentally flawed” calculations.

“Farmers have suffered through this debacle for the last two years,” he added.

“To end up here, is soul-crushing.

“The future of Northern Ireland’s renewable energy industry is in Karen Bradley’s hands. Ultimately, she has the final say.

“Pass these proposals and many farm family businesses will be ruined.”

The public inquiry into the disastrously over-spending RHI scheme ran from November 2017 to last December. It is not known when it will issue its report.