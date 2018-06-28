UK calls controversial British Irish Inter-Governmental conference

A controversial peace process body that brings together the UK and Irish governments is to be revived amid efforts to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland.

The British Irish Inter-Governmental Conference is to meet in London on July 25.

The mechanism gives the Irish a consultative role on non-devolved issues affecting Northern Ireland. It last met in 2007.

Sinn Fein and the SDLP have long been calling for the re-establishment of the conference as a way to inject fresh impetus into the stalled political process in the region.

Some unionists have been wary of the conference amid concerns of handing too much influence to the Dublin government. DUP leader Arlene Foster has previously dismissed it as a “talking shop”.

A Cabinet Office statement said the conference would focus on “east west” issues.

“The BIIGC is a consultative forum established by Strand Three of the Belfast Agreement with the aim of bringing ‘together the British and Irish governments to promote bilateral co-operation on all matters of mutual interest within the competence of both governments’.

“The BIIGC is not an executive body and as the Belfast Agreement states explicitly, ‘there will be no derogation from the sovereignty of either government’.

“As the BIIGC is ‘concerned with non-devolved Northern Ireland matters’, the focus of the meeting will be on east-west issues. It will take place in London and be chaired by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in attendance.”

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington and Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley will attend.

The Irish government will be represented by deputy premier Simon Coveney and Justice minister Charlie Flanagan.

Mr Coveney said: “We look forward to this meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement.

“Both governments as co-guarantors of the agreement are fully committed to working together to achieve the earliest operation of the devolved institutions, and to working together for the mutual benefit of all of the peoples of these islands.”

Mr Flanagan added: “Maintaining a stable security environment is a key aspect of the process of peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

“The authorities in both jurisdictions will continue to work closely together to achieve that aim.”

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said: “We note the Government’s decision to hold a British Irish Inter-Governmental Conference in London focusing on non-devolved east-west matters.

“We strongly value a good British-Irish relationship but our constituents really want to see a working Assembly and Executive.

“They want to see decisions made about their broadband, roads, schools and hospitals. The BIIGC has no power to take decisions. Arlene Foster understandably described it as a ‘talking shop’.

“The BIIGC will not deal with the growing backlog of ministerial decisions but the DUP will continue to work with the Government to ensure decisions get made in Northern Ireland and shape the agenda for the betterment of everyone.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood welcomed the move.

“The SDLP have been consistent in our calls for the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference since the collapse of power-sharing eighteen months ago as laid out in Strand Three of the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“We have been consistently clear that the conference must be used to clear the decks to allow for the return of the Assembly and devolution.

“The conference must agree on a package of legislation that will deliver on language issues and the reform of the Petition of Concern to ensure that issues like equal marriage are no longer thwarted by those willing to use it to block legislation rather than deliver it.

“I would ask both the British and Irish governments to do all they can to ensure this conference clears the way for a return of Stormont, to ensure we can get back to delivering for all of our people.”