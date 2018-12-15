UK cannot keep coming back to EU with demands, says Leo Varadkar

Ireland’s Taoiseach yesterday said that he cannot accept the UK “coming back every couple of weeks looking for something extra” from the EU.

Leo Varadkar said the British Government needed to be clear about what Parliament needed to pass the withdrawal treaty, which assurances would be enough, and noted European leaders were not planning any extra summits before next March.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, left, speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

In Brussels for the second day of the European Council meeting, Mr Varadkar said he was “very satisfied” with the summit conclusions on Brexit which made clear the withdrawal agreement was not “up for renegotiation”.

He said: “How can we be sure that it is going to be enough? We cannot have someone coming back every couple of weeks looking for something extra, looking for something more. We cannot operate international relations in this way.”

The Taoiseach added: “An open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland can’t be a back door to the single market. That’s why European countries also very strongly support backstop. It is not just an Irish issue.”

He also said it was a matter of “protecting the peace”.

Representing the whole EU meanwhile, Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, said: “I have no mandate to organise any further negotiations - we have to exclude any kind of reopening our negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement but of course we will stay here in Brussels and I am always at Prime Minister Theresa May’s disposal.”

He added: “We’ve treated Prime Minister May with the greatest respect, all of us. And we really appreciate the efforts by the Prime Minister to ratify our common agreement.”

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said he has seen MPs harbour “a deep mistrust in the House when it comes to the European Union... that is not a good basis for future relations”.

He added: “We have to bring down the temperature. These attacks coming from Westminster against Europe and the European Commission will not be responded to in the same way by Europe and the European Commission, although I would like to do it.”