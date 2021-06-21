Prince Charles shares William baby photo to mark last birthday in his thirties

File photo dated 22/12/1982 of Prince Charles cradling his son Prince William at Kensington Palace, London. Issue date: Monday June 21, 2021.

The black and white image features Charles in December 1982 gazing down at his six-month-old son as he holds him on his lap at Kensington Palace.

The pair were also pictured with the Duchess of Cornwall at the opening of the Duke of Sussex’s first ever Invictus Games in 2014, but Harry did not feature in the image.

Harry, who married Meghan Markle in 2018, has a fractured relationship with his brother and has also spoken of how he felt “really let down” by his father, adding “there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened”.

The Duke of Sussex, who had accused the royal family of racism in his Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview, later appeared to suggest in a podcast interview that Charles and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had failed as parents.

The royal family also sent William their congratulations as he celebrated the final birthday of his 30s, with Kensington Palace later thanking well-wishers for their “kind messages”.

The message on the monarchy’s official Twitter account read: “Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH.”

