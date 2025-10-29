Minecraft is down for thousands of players amid a Microsoft Azure outage 🚨🚨

Minecraft is ‘down’ for many players.

The game has been disrupted by the Microsoft Azure outage.

But when will it be back online?

One of the most popular video games in the world has been hit by an outage today. Minecraft has been impacted by a global disruption to Microsoft Azure.

It is just the latest problem to disrupt the internet in October, following the worldwide issues earlier this month. Players started to report issues on Downdetector around 3.30pm.

Hours later, problems are still continuing with thousands of gamers impacted. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Minecraft down right now?

Unfortunately, the answer for many players is yes. The servers have been disrupted this evening (October 29).

Downdetector users started to report problems around 3.30pm British time. Thousands are continuing to flag troubles with the servers and being unable to log in.

The outage has been caused by a problem with Microsoft Azure.

What has happened to Microsoft Azure?

On its status page, Azure explains: “Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC, customers and Microsoft services leveraging Azure Front Door (AFD) may have experienced latencies, timeouts, and errors. We have confirmed that an inadvertent configuration change was the trigger event for this issue.”

It continued: “We have pushed our ‘last known good’ configuration, and customers may begin to see initial signs of recovery. We are currently recovering nodes and routing traffic through healthy nodes, and as we make progress in this workstream, customers will continue to see improvement.

“Customer configuration changes will remain temporarily blocked while we continue mitigation efforts. We will notify customers once this block has been lifted.

“Some customers may also have experienced issues accessing the Azure management portal. We have failed the portal away from AFD to mitigate these access issues. Customers should now be able to access the Azure portal directly, and while most portal extensions are functioning as expected, a small number of endpoints (e.g., Marketplace) may still experience intermittent loading problems.