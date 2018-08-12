Ulster Grand Prix: French rider’s injuries ‘un-survivable’

The French rider who was injured at the Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday is not expected to recover from his critical injuries.

Fabrice Miguet, 49, was involved in a two-rider incident at the Joey’s Windmill section of the circuit on Saturday morning.

In a statement this morning, Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club said: “It is with much sadness that the Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club confirms that while Fabrice Miguet remains on life support, we understand that the medical expectation is that he has sustained injuries that are un-survivable.

“The 49-year-old rider from Normandy, France, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital following an incident at the Joey’s Windmill section of the course during the Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday 11th August.

“Our thoughts are with Fabrice’s family, team and many friends at this difficult time.”