Ulster Rugby supporters ‘disgusted’ but will not stage protest

Ulster Rugby supporters will express their “considerable dissatisfaction and disgust” at how players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been treated, but will stop short of protest activity.

The two men have been sacked by both their club and country over the sending of lewd social media messages, despite been cleared by a jury of raping the same woman at Jackson’s Belfast home in June 2016.

The private WhatsApp messages that came to light during their nine-week trial sparked outrage and led to a protest at the Ravenhill home of Ulster Rugby ahead of the game with Ospreys last Friday.

However, the Ulster Rugby Supporters Club (URSC) threatened protests against the decision to terminate the players’ contracts.

That course of action was put to a vote at the weekend with the outcome of the survey published on Wednesday.

The feedback from those who responded revealed a “considerable majority of members were disappointed or appalled by the IRFU/Ulster Rugby sanctions” in respect of the pair.

“The URSC will therefore be writing to IRFU/Ulster Rugby next week to express members’ considerable dissatisfaction and disgust at the recent turn of events,” the supporters club said in a statement.

“This has been a grim period in Ulster Rugby’s justifiably proud history. It has proved horribly divisive and distracting. Whilst some cannot forgive and others certainly won’t forget, it’s now time to move forward. To use our own mantra, it’s now time to SUFTUM. In particular, URSC reiterates its call to supporters to stand as one with the team on Saturday.

“Finally, URSC notes that Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have apologised fulsomely for their behaviour which they have admitted was below acceptable standards. The URSC would like to thank the players for their on-field efforts for both Ulster and Ireland and wish them well in their rugby futures, wherever that may be,” the statement added.