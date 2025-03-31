Ireland's Dannah O'Brien slotted seven conversions in a near flawless kicking display

​Former Ulster centre Eliza Downey admits she is excited for what the future holds for Ireland after their impressive 54-12 victory away in Italy in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Irish last celebrated success on the road in the 2021 tournament and were coming off defeat to France in the opening round but put together a fine all-round performance as they ran in eight tries at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Anna McGann crossed twice in the first half and finished things up with another late score in the closing moments, while Dannah O’Brien slotted seven conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italy were up against it from the off, Valeria Fedrighi sent to the sin bin in the opening minutes after a high tackle, and Aoife Dalton was first to take advantage.

McGann followed with her first two tries and Amee-Leigh Costigan also snuck through, while Sofia Stefan added the consolation for Italy in a half-time score of 28-5 to the visitors.

Ireland second row Linda Djougang got the scoreboard moving again in the second half via another converted try but was then yellow carded for head contact.

Dorothy Wall and Ulster’s Brittany Hogan also forced their way over but it was Ireland's youthful nine-10-12 axis of Aoibheann Reilly, Dannah O'Brien and Aoife Dalton, which really impressed Downey.

"They're inexperienced but there's skill and talent," she told BBC Sport NI.

"They're malleable and they can be coached.