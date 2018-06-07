‘Union flag’ spotted at Belfast City Hall

The ‘union flag’ has been spotted flying in the grounds of Belfast City Hall today – despite it not being a designated day.

Passersby with a keen eye may have noticed not one, but two ‘unions flags’ on display on the Donegall Square West side of the iconic building.

But on closer inspection, they will discover the ‘flags’ are actually part of a promotion for Belfast Photo Festival 2018.

There is a select number of designated days each year, including the Queen’s birthday on June 9, when the union flag is permitted to be flown at government buildings in the UK.