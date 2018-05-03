Unionist MEPs meet EU chief negotiator Barnier

Unionist MEPs have reiterated their opposition to the EU’s so-called backstop option for the Irish border post-Brexit in a meeting with Michel Barnier.

Jim Nicholson and Diane Dodds held a joint meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator in Brussels today.

The two unionist MEPs did not meet Mr Barnier during his trip to Northern Ireland earlier this week, when he visited Londonderry and other locations in the Province.

UUP MEP Mr Nicholson said Brexit must not be used as a means to pull Northern Ireland away from the rest of the UK.

Meanwhile, DUP MEP Mrs Dodds said the EU should “avoid being selective in its approach” to Northern Ireland.

She added: “While visits to Londonderry, Newry and Dungannon were useful, there are businesses and communities in many other areas of Northern Ireland rightly asking why their views were not heard too.”

Both MEPs restated to Mr Barnier that the so-called backstop option – which would see Northern Ireland remain in the customs union should there be no agreement on how to deal with the border post-Brexit – was “unacceptable” to unionists.

Mr Nicholson added: “Given that Northern Ireland has unique challenges and opportunities as the UK leaves the European Union – and may well have the most to lose if a good deal is not agreed – it is vital to engage at every level to ensure all voices are heard.

“I expressed my concern at how the negotiations have been conducted thus far, and the slow pace at which progress has been made.

“We cannot allow Northern Ireland issues to be left to the last minute with the attitude that ‘it will be alright on the night’.

“I also reminded Mr Barnier that the backstop, particularly as interpreted by the EU in the draft withdrawal treaty, is unacceptable.

“Brexit cannot be used as an excuse to pull Northern Ireland away from the rest of the United Kingdom.”