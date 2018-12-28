Unionist MLA who lost both legs in blast receives MBE

An Afghanistan veteran who now runs a support charity for ex-service personnel has said he is “deeply humbled” to have been awarded an MBE.

Andy Allen, an Ulster Unionist MLA, lost both legs and was left visually impaired after being blown up in a roadside bomb in Helmand back in 2008.

The former Royal Irish soldier started up Andy Allen Veterans Support charity in 2010, which has provided over 2500 hours of counselling for veterans mental health and provides support with welfare and financial advice.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Allen said he was “shocked” to learn he was being awarded an MBE for his services to veterans and their families.

“I am delighted, it is a real honour,” the East Belfast MLA added.

“I am in a fortunate position being able to help other veterans and their families.”

Despite being told by many people that he is an inspiration, the father-of-three was keen to share the spotlight.

“The MBE isn’t just about me, it is about a wider team of people who work tirelessly behind the scenes and don’t get the gratitude they deserve, nor do they seek it,” he said.

“I have a lot of people I have to thank, because if it was not for them I wouldn’t be where I am today. My wider family, my wife, my children, and many others, there are so many people who I am grateful to.

“I am just thankful to have a second chance at life and if I can use my experience to help influence someone’s life in a positive way I will do everything I can do achieve that.”

Passing on his congratulations, UUP leader Robin Swann said: “The award of an MBE is further recognition of the selfless work that Andy does on a daily basis for the betterment of others, and it will be the source of great pride amongst his friends and colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party and far beyond. He truly is an inspiration to us all.”