Unionist outrage as Churchill is branded ‘villain’ by Labour’s John McDonnell

Unionists have called on shadow chancellor John McDonnell to withdraw his description of wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill as a “villain”.

The Labour heavyweight – who came under fire last year after admitting he has a plaque commemorating republican hunger strikers on the wall of his office – was referring to how Churchill’s role in dealing with striking miners in Wales when he was home secretary.

Sir Winston Churchill

In an interview with Politico streamed live on the internet, Mr McDonnell was asked a series of quick fire questions, one of which asked: “Winston Churchill. Hero or villain?”

His response made clear that he held the former PM to blame for sending in troops to help police deal with striking Welsh miners in 1910.

Mr McDonnell answered with two words: “Tonypandy - villain”.

Churchill’s reputation has long been tarnished for some on the left by events in the South Wales town of Tonypandy more than a century ago.

His decision to deploy a detachment of Lancashire Fusiliers to support police dealing with riots was followed by confrontations in which nearly 80 police and 500 civilians were injured and one miner died. His responsibility for the events is a matter of fierce historical debate.

The shadow chancellor’s judgment on the man voted the greatest Briton in a BBC poll in 2002 sparked immediate controversy.

DUP MLA Gregory Campbell urged Mr McDonnell to withdraw his “appalling” comments.

He told the News Letter: “The leadership of the Labour Party have obviously had an irony bypass.

“Whatever the faults of Winston Churchill – and he did have many, as do all of us - if it had not been for his leadership during wartime, John McDonnell would not have had the freedom to make such comments.”

TUV leader Jim Allister branded the remarks “an insult” to Churchill’s memory and hailed the former PM as a “giant of the 20th century”.

“He was a hero who delivered this nation from the clutches of Nazism,” the North Antrim MLA added.

“Of course there are parts of his career I wouldn’t approve of, but they are hugely overshadowed by his contributions to this country.

“This was a disgraceful comment by Mr McDonnell, and is indicative of the careless attitude that Labour leadership have to our history and the sacrifices made.”

Former soldier turned politician Andy Allen said Mr McDonnell had “demeaned himself and his party” with his remarks.

The Ulster Unionist MLA added: “Anyone who knows anything about history knows that the freedom enjoyed by the people of not just the United Kingdom, but Western Europe in the second half of the 20th Century, is owed in large part to the leadership and determination displayed by Winston Spencer Churchill.

“As Prime Minister, when all seemed lost, he chose to stand alone against Nazi Germany and give hope and inspiration to the peoples of occupied Europe.

“Nothing John McDonnell can say or do can take away from the legacy of Churchill.”

Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of the former prime minister, said Mr McDonnell’s remark was “a very foolish and stupid thing to say.”

“I think my grandfather’s reputation can withstand a publicity-seeking assault from a third-rate, Poundland Lenin,” he said.

And Labour MP Ian Austin voiced his disagreement by posting a picture on social media of a figurine of the wartime leader he keeps at home.

Mr Austin said: “Look who takes pride of place on my mantelpiece in Dudley: a real British hero, the greatest ever Briton, the man who motivated Britain to defeat the Nazis and fight not just for our liberty but the world’s freedom too.”

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson - the author of a book on the PM- said: “Winston Churchill saved this country and the whole of Europe from a barbaric fascist and racist tyranny and our debt to him is incalculable.”