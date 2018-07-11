Unionist peer dies at 74-years

Independent unionist peer Lord Laird has died at the age of 74.

Lord Laird became Stormont's youngest MP in 1970 when he won a by-election caused by the death of his father.

He resigned from the UUP five years ago after being accused of breaking parliamentary rules.

In a statement UUP leader Robin Swann paid tribute to the "larger-than-life character, who cared deeply for Northern Ireland".

"My deepest sympathies go to Lord Laird's family and in particular his wife Carol and his children, Alison and David.

"He will be sadly missed by his family and wide circle of friends," he added.