Unionists the target of ‘Brits out’ type slogans: Gregory Campbell

Unionists in Northern Ireland are “well within their rights” to see themselves as the intended focus of any ‘Brits out’ type slogans, Gregory Campbell has said.

Responding to the picture of Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald with an ‘England get out of Ireland’ banner in New York, the DUP MP said its “sums up the party’s attitude to truth and respect”.

Ms McDonald posted the St Patrick’s Day picture on Twitter along with the comment: “No explanation needed.”

Mr Campbell said: “The ‘British presence in Ireland’ is the unionist population in Northern Ireland.

“It’s clear that republicans don’t do explanations. Neither do they do apologies.”

He added: “They’ve never explained, let alone apologised for, the terror their armed wing conducted for so long.”

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann described the banner as “highly offensive and wrong on so many levels”.

He said: “It is sad that whilst others celebrate St Patrick in a respectful and non-confrontational manner, Sinn Fein return to type.”

Mr Swann later tweeted: “Hardly a message in keeping with the message of St Patrick – and if the same mentality had been applied then they would have kicked him out as well?”