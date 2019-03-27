Unique twin town success for Wooler and Broughshane

The village of Broughshane has successfully completed a unique, 18-month twinning experiment that has highlighted the importance of building relationships with other towns.

The Carnegie UK Trust’s Twin Towns project paired Broughshane with the Northumberland town of Wooler.

Funding in excess of £10,000 was provided to the towns to put their ideas into practice.

The relationship with Wooler allowed Broughshane to gain a new appreciation of the positive attributes that the town already had and in taking inspiration and guidance from Wooler, which runs its own cycling festival and has established cycle routes, Broughshane created the ‘Patrick Pedal’ cycling festival and is working on the development of new cycling routes in the area. The funding also helped to improve Broughshane’s social media channels and website.