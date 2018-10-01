Unregistered gas fitter gets suspended jail sentence

The owner of a Moneymore fireplace business has been given a four-month suspended jail sentence for carrying out unregistered gas work.

Derek Henderson, 61, trading as Henderson Fireplaces, undertook work to install gas fire appliances at eight locations across Northern Ireland between 2010 and 2015.

Henderson, who wasn’t Gas Safe registered at the time he carried out the work, pleaded guilty to nine regulation breaches.

Linda Murphy, an inspector for the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) said: “Derek Henderson undertook gas work at these premises knowing that he was not registered to carry out the work.

“It is essential that gas work must be undertaken by trained and competent engineers who are registered with Gas Safe Register to ensure that gas installations are safe.”