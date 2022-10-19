News you can trust since 1737
Update: A1 South Bound has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision

Motorists are advised of a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dublin Road, Cloghoge near Newry.

By Gemma Murray
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 6:55pm

The Dublin Road had been closed from the Forkhill Road roundabout with diversions in place at the Old Dublin Road.

A @TrafficwatchNI Tweet said: “The A1 South Bound just after Newry has now been REOPENED following an earlier road traffic collision (18:15)”.

