Update: A1 South Bound has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision
Motorists are advised of a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dublin Road, Cloghoge near Newry.
By Gemma Murray
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Oct 2022, 6:55pm
The Dublin Road had been closed from the Forkhill Road roundabout with diversions in place at the Old Dublin Road.
A @TrafficwatchNI Tweet said: “The A1 South Bound just after Newry has now been REOPENED following an earlier road traffic collision (18:15)”.
