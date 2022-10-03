Update: Eight fire appliances tackling major city centre fire

The fire is at the Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street on Monday morning.

The public is advised to expect delays in the Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and York Street areas.

A later Tweet from TrafficwatchNI added: “#Belfast city centre - fire in Cathedral Quarter continues - York St now closed to traffic at Jct Great Patrick St / Frederick St - motorists & pedestrians advised to avoid the area – @NIFRSOFFICIAL attending (08:42)”

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “NIFRS have been called to reports of a fire in a building at Old Cathedral Building, Belfast at 5.37am on Monday October 3. Eight fire appliances from Belfast, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, two aerial appliances, 52 firefighters and five officers are in attendance. The incident is ongoing.”

Earlier Translink Metro @TranslinkMetro posted: “MET #ULB Due to a fire, all services to avoid Lower Donegall Street until further notice”.

A Tweet from The Deers Head said: “Devastated for our neighbours in the Cathedral Building on Donegal Street this morning. An iconic building full of great businesses on a neglected street is not what the area needs or deserves. Hope everyone is ok.”

Also on Twitter, Leah | Léá Ní Riabhaigh said: “Another beautiful historic building destroyed in Belfast due to fire - a building which housed small businesses. So sad to see.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2022 The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Fire engine