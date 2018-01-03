UPDATE: Full list of road closures across NI after Storm Eleanor

Here's the latest information on the roads in the wake of Storm Eleanor.
According to Traffic Watch NI, main routes are open, however the following roads remain closed due to fallen trees/Flooding etc:
Eastern Areas
Newforge Lane, Belfast-blocked
Old Holywood Road, Belfast - blocked
Circular Road, Belfast at junction with Cairnburn Road – partially blocked
Chippendale Court, Belfast - blocked
Hopefield Avenue Belfast - blocked
Knocknagoney Road, Belfast – partially blocked
Peartree Hill Dundonald - blocked
Glenavy Road, Lisburn – Partially blocked
Mullaghglass Road Lisburn– Partially blocked
Moneybroom Road Lisburn– Partially blocked
Tullnacross Road Lisburn– Partially blocked
Ballycreen Road Lisburn- REOPENED
Brook Lodge Ballinderry, - blocked
Fort Road, Drumbo – partially blocked
Moss Road, Lambeg-Partially blocked
Old Church Lane, Aghalee - Extent of blockage unknown at present
Monlough Road - blocked
Ballymaconaghy Road - blocked
Derriaghy Road, Lisburn - blocked
Melmore Drive, Lisburn-Partially blocked
Stoney Road, Dundonald-Extent of blockage unknown at present
Bates Park Station Rd Greenisland – blocked
North Western Areas
Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge closed (Duke Street Underpass) due to flooding, diversions in place
South
Blackskull Rd, Dromore
Terryhoogan Rd, Scarva
Upper Darkley Rd, Keady
C198 Ballyards Rd, Armagh
Ennislare Rd, Armagh
B114 Tannyoky Rd, Poyntpass
Carrickovaddy Rd, Jerretspass
Plantation Rd Junct with Listooder Rd, Saintfield
Saul Brae, Downpatrick
Old Park Road, Drumnaess
B176 Killough Road, Downpatrick REOPENED
Ballycreely Road, Comber
Belfast Road, Magherlin
Carbet Rd / Drumnagoon Rd. Craigavon
Annesborough Rd, Lurgan
Derrykeeran Road, Portadown
Kinnegoe Embankment, Lurgan
C635 Aghnagar Road, Ballygawley
U1021 Derrytresk Road, near Coalisland
Crew Road at Ballygawley