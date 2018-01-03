UPDATE: Full list of road closures across NI after Storm Eleanor

Here's the latest information on the roads in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

According to Traffic Watch NI, main routes are open, however the following roads remain closed due to fallen trees/Flooding etc:

IN PICTURES: Storm Eleanor wreaks havoc across NI



Eastern Areas

Newforge Lane, Belfast-blocked

Old Holywood Road, Belfast - blocked

Circular Road, Belfast at junction with Cairnburn Road – partially blocked

Chippendale Court, Belfast - blocked

Hopefield Avenue Belfast - blocked

Knocknagoney Road, Belfast – partially blocked

Peartree Hill Dundonald - blocked

Glenavy Road, Lisburn – Partially blocked

Mullaghglass Road Lisburn– Partially blocked

Moneybroom Road Lisburn– Partially blocked

Tullnacross Road Lisburn– Partially blocked

Ballycreen Road Lisburn- REOPENED

Brook Lodge Ballinderry, - blocked

Fort Road, Drumbo – partially blocked

Moss Road, Lambeg-Partially blocked

Old Church Lane, Aghalee - Extent of blockage unknown at present

Monlough Road - blocked

Ballymaconaghy Road - blocked

Derriaghy Road, Lisburn - blocked

Melmore Drive, Lisburn-Partially blocked

Stoney Road, Dundonald-Extent of blockage unknown at present

Bates Park Station Rd Greenisland – blocked

North Western Areas

Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge closed (Duke Street Underpass) due to flooding, diversions in place

South

Blackskull Rd, Dromore

Terryhoogan Rd, Scarva

Upper Darkley Rd, Keady

C198 Ballyards Rd, Armagh

Ennislare Rd, Armagh

B114 Tannyoky Rd, Poyntpass

Carrickovaddy Rd, Jerretspass

Plantation Rd Junct with Listooder Rd, Saintfield

Saul Brae, Downpatrick

Old Park Road, Drumnaess

B176 Killough Road, Downpatrick REOPENED

Ballycreely Road, Comber

Belfast Road, Magherlin

Carbet Rd / Drumnagoon Rd. Craigavon

Annesborough Rd, Lurgan

Derrykeeran Road, Portadown

Kinnegoe Embankment, Lurgan

C635 Aghnagar Road, Ballygawley

U1021 Derrytresk Road, near Coalisland

Crew Road at Ballygawley