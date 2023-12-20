UPDATE - One person rushed to hospital after serious collision on Upper Newtownards Road
The route was closed in both directions following the collision close to the junction with Summerhill Avenue.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 08:41 on Wednesday, 20 December following reports of an RTC on Summerhill Avenue Area, Belfast’.
They added that the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board, one Emergency crew and a Rapid Response Paramedic was tasked to the incident.
A recent Tweet from @TrafficwatchNI said: “A20 Upper Newtownards Rd remains closed in both directions due to a serious RTC at Stormont estate.
"Diversions in place - indications are that road will remain closed to Wed afternoon “.