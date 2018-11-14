Update: Suspicious object on bypass declared a hoax

A suspicious object which led to the closure of a stretch of the Magherafelt bypass has been declared a hoax.

The bypass between the Castledawson roundabout and the Aughrim Road had been closed since this morning and traffic diverted.

Inspector Bownes said: “I want to thank the public for their patience while we worked to keep the community safe.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently, or anyone with any information, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 453 of 14/11/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.