Upsetting scenes after fencing collapses at Carrickfergus cemetery

Work is underway to remove security fencing that has toppled on to graves at Victoria Cemetery in Carrickfergus.

Dozens of graves have been impacted after the inter-locked metal panels collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Collapsed fence at Victoria Cemetery in Carrickfergus.

The barriers are in place while improvements are being carried out at the cemetery,

Former Mayor of Carrickfergus, Billy Hamilton spoke to a number of people at the location earlier today.

“I was talking to an elderly gentleman, it (the fencing) was right across his wife’s headstone and he was very upset,” said Mr Hamilton.

“One lady helped him try to lift it - it’s all interconnected, you can’t life one piece off.

“It’s incredible this could happen. It’s amazing how many people are making comments about it.”

The former independent councillor estimated there was around 200 yards of fencing at the site.

“I don’t know the extent of the damage,” he said, adding that he had seen at least one headstone that appeared to be scraped.

“It’s only happened in the last couple of hours. Anybody who has a grave in the area should come and inspect them. People want to know what’s going on.”

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesman said: “Our staff are on site today and have been working with contractors to rectify this.

“Improvement works are ongoing at the cemetery and we thank members of the public for their patience.”