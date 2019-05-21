‘Urban Beach’ to be created for summer at Ballymena Park

Beach trips will be closer than you think this summer in Ballymena with the installation of an urban beach in People’s Park.

Ballymena’s Urban Beach means visitors will be able to build sandcastles in the sunshine and feel the sand between their toes - inland.

The project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The urban beach has been designed by award winning designer Ian Price, who has devised a space which will accommodate a number of community activities planned for the Ballymena beach this summer.

It is set to be a flexible area that has plenty of space for laying out the beach towels, a dedicated sand sculpture section, and a jetty style promenade.

The main feature of the urban beach will be a lighthouse, which is something that Ballymena residents will not be used to seeing in their People’s Park.

The space will also be used to host an outdoor cinema and other public functions throughout the summer.

Designer of the urban beach, Ian Price, said: “This is very much a first for me as a garden designer.

“I really do relish the opportunity to create something new and different, and this is the first time anyone has asked me to design such a unique space. “I was honoured to be asked to be involved with this exciting event and my hope is that this is enjoyed by all that visit, and it becomes a talking point far beyond the council area.”

Mid and East Antrim Council are now seeking landscape contractors to build the urban beach ready for the summer holidays.

All information or queries regarding the tender can be found on the E-sourcing NI website.

Running alongside the Urban Beach this summer will be an activity programme for teens relating to the outdoors.

So if you fancying trying out your survival skills or scaling new heights, or developing art installations, register your interest E: yourplaceourspace@midandeastantrim.gov.uk.

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/peaceiv