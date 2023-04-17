Urgent appeal for information about whereabouts of missing Daniel Johnston
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing person 35-year-old Daniel Johnston.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
He was last seen in the Ballynafeigh / University area of south Belfast yesterday, Sunday 16th April.
He is described as being 6ft 1ins tall and of large build.
He is believed to have been wearing a dark and light grey North Face Tracksuit.
If you have seen Daniel or know where he is please contact Police either on 101 or 999 quoting reference 838 of 16/04/23.