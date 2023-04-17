News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
3 minutes ago Brecon Beacons National Park undergoes major name change
35 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
41 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van

Urgent appeal for information about whereabouts of missing Daniel Johnston

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing person 35-year-old Daniel Johnston.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read

He was last seen in the Ballynafeigh / University area of south Belfast yesterday, Sunday 16th April.

He is described as being 6ft 1ins tall and of large build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is believed to have been wearing a dark and light grey North Face Tracksuit.

Daniel JohnstonDaniel Johnston
Daniel Johnston
Most Popular

If you have seen Daniel or know where he is please contact Police either on 101 or 999 quoting reference 838 of 16/04/23.

Related topics:Daniel JohnstonPoliceBelfast