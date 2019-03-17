URGENT appeal issued to help find missing Nicola Murray

Police and the family of missing Nicola Murray are extremely concerned for her welfare, it has emerged.

A post on PSNI North Coast Facebook page, published this evening, says: "Nicola is 43 years old, approximately 5ft 3 inches tall, of slim build, with dark brown shoulder length hair, which is slightly greying and normally tied in a ponytail.

The ongoing search for Fiona Murray

"Nicola was last seen leaving her home address in Cushendall at approximately 6:15pm, on Saturday the 16th of March 2019.

!She was wearing a short red padded coat, dark blue jeans and a pink coloured beanie hat."

Police are asking if locals to check their properties, especially any outbuildings.

"If you have seen Nicola or can provide any information in regards to her, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1183 of the 16th March 2019," adds the post.