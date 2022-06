The 15-year-old was last seen at 6.40pm in the Sunnylands area of Carrickfergus in Co Antrim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the social media post, Madison was "last seen wearing black cycling shorts, white top and a camouflage jacket".

"If you have any information as to Madison’s whereabouts, or any sightings of her please contact 101 and quote serial number 1754 8/06/20." adds the post..