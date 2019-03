Police have issued an appeal to find missing Ballynahinch man Keith McClure.

The 47 year old was last seen in the Spa Grange area at around 11pm last night.

Keith is described as 5ft 10ins, of a medium build with brown hair and green eyes.

He's understood to be wearing a black woolly hat, blue jeans, brown boots and a hi-vis jacket.

Keith had left home to walk the family dog, a black and white jack russell, and may still have the dog with him.