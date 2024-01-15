All Sections
Urgent appeal to find missing youngster (13) Grayson Magill last seen wearing a parka coat with fur hood

An appeal has been launched to find missing 13-year-old Grayson Magill.
By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Jan 2024, 08:48 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
A post on Police West Belfast says: “Police and the family of 13-year- old Grayson Magill are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Grayson was last seen at around 22:45 hours on 14th January 2024 in the area of the Euro Spar on Donegall Road, Belfast”.

The youngster is described as having sandy coloured hair and was wearing a parka coat with fur hood, black trousers and black and white Nike trainers.

The appeal asks for anyone who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 1648 of 14/01/24.

