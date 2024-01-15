Urgent appeal to find missing youngster (13) Grayson Magill last seen wearing a parka coat with fur hood

An appeal has been launched to find missing 13-year-old Grayson Magill.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A post on Police West Belfast says: “Police and the family of 13-year- old Grayson Magill are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Grayson was last seen at around 22:45 hours on 14th January 2024 in the area of the Euro Spar on Donegall Road, Belfast”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster is described as having sandy coloured hair and was wearing a parka coat with fur hood, black trousers and black and white Nike trainers.