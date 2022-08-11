Urgent appeal to locate 16-year-old girl last seen carrying tie dyed back pack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amira was last seen yesterday morning, Wednesday 10th August, in Killyleagh, Co Armagh, at around 8.20am.

She is described as being approximately 5 ft 10 ins tall and slim with long dark hair tied in a ponytail.

At the time she went missing, she was dressed in white Air Max trainers, black leggings, a black t-shirt, and had a black jumper tied around her waist.

Missing Amira Shamseldin

She was also carrying a tie-dyed back pack.