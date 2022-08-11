Urgent appeal to locate 16-year-old girl last seen carrying tie dyed back pack

Amira was last seen yesterday morning, Wednesday 10th August, in Killyleagh, Co Armagh, at around 8.20am.
She is described as being approximately 5 ft 10 ins tall and slim with long dark hair tied in a ponytail.
At the time she went missing, she was dressed in white Air Max trainers, black leggings, a black t-shirt, and had a black jumper tied around her waist.
Most Popular
-
1
Linfield v Portadown Sunday clash: Breakers of the Sabbath will answer to God
-
2
NI Weather: 45 pictures of how we enjoyed wall-to-wall sunshine
-
3
Thousands expected to take part in 'Derry Day' this weekend
-
4
Belfast Pride 2022 organisers ‘may have broken law by seeking to bar transgender critics from parade’
-
5
Tom Topping: Heartbroken daughter says ‘world is totally shattered’ after father’s shock death - funeral details released
She was also carrying a tie-dyed back pack.
If you have any information in relation to Amira's whereabouts, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 687 of 10/08/22.