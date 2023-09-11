Urgent appeal to locate missing John Campbell who 'walks with a limp'
The 38-year-old was was last seen at around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon, (Sunday 10th September), in the vicinity of Eia Street on the Antrim Road.
John is described as having short dark red hair, blue eyes, mole on right cheek and is clean shaven.
He was last seen wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms, dark grey plain t-shirt and white shoes.
He also walks with a limp.
If you know of John’s whereabouts, or have any information as to where he could be, please contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 816 of 10/09/23.
