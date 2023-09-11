Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 38-year-old was was last seen at around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon, (Sunday 10th September), in the vicinity of Eia Street on the Antrim Road.

John is described as having short dark red hair, blue eyes, mole on right cheek and is clean shaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms, dark grey plain t-shirt and white shoes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also walks with a limp.

If you know of John’s whereabouts, or have any information as to where he could be, please contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 816 of 10/09/23.