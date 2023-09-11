News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Urgent appeal to locate missing John Campbell who 'walks with a limp'

Police in north Belfast are appealing for help in locating missing John Campbell.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 08:03 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 38-year-old was was last seen at around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon, (Sunday 10th September), in the vicinity of Eia Street on the Antrim Road.

John is described as having short dark red hair, blue eyes, mole on right cheek and is clean shaven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms, dark grey plain t-shirt and white shoes.

Most Popular

He also walks with a limp.

If you know of John’s whereabouts, or have any information as to where he could be, please contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 816 of 10/09/23.

See less

Related topics:PoliceBelfast