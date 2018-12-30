URGENT appeal to locate missing Sharon Kennedy

Police have launched an “Urgent missing person appeal” to locate 50-year-old Sharon Kennedy.

A post on PSNI Craigavon Facebook page sayd: “We are seriously concerned for the welfare of Sharon Kennedy, 50 years old, who was last seen at 11am today in the area of Craigavon Area Hospital headed towards the Seagoe Hotel.

“She was wearing a grey hoody.”

The post adds that Sharon has links in both Lurgan and Portadown and “is known to frequent the parks”.

“If you see Sharon or know where she is, please call us IMMEDIATELY,” it adds.

“The reference number is 547 of today, 30/12/18.

“Please share, and keep an eye out if you’re out and about.”