Urgent appeal to locate Noel Hartley - last seen wearing navy and yellow work uniform

Police are appealing for information about 24-year-old Noel Hartley who may be driving a Blue Ford Focus ST.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:44 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:46 pm

Noel, from Greenisland, is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and slim with dirty fair short hair and a goatee beard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The appeal on Police Mid and East Antrim adds that it is believed he 'is wearing a navy and yellow work uniform'.

Anyone with information to assist Police please contact urgently on 101 quoting 309 07/03/22.

Noel Hartley - PSNI Facebook
Police