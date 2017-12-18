Urgent effort to find missing mum and kids

The PSNI say they are “urgently” trying to track down a missing 35-year-old from Wales and her three children.

Kelly Lloyd and her three children are described as “high risk” missing persons, from Wales.

A police spokesperson said: “They recently travelled by boat to Belfast but could now be anywhere in Ireland.”

The PSNI spokesperson said they may also be accompanied by Stuart Handley.

If anyone spots the missing persons, they are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 884 and the date 17/12/17.