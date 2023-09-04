Urgent plea to help find missing 21-year-old Oliver Fenton who has links to Newtownards and Lisburn
Police have issued an appeal for information on social media to help find missing Oliver Fenton.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
The appeal on Ards and North Down Facebook page says that the 21-year-old ‘was last seen in the Killinchy area at 2pm on Sunday 3rd September’.
It says he has links to the Newtownards and Lisburn areas.
Oliver is described as having dark short hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper, red polo shirt and black jeans.
If you have seen Oliver or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact police on 101 and quote reference 1858 of 03/09/23.