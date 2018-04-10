US tourists die in pony and trap tragedy at Gap of Dunloe

One of the two American tourists who died in an accident involving a pony and trap in Co Kerry has been named locally.

On Monday afternoon Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner – both believed to be in their 60s – died when the pony pulling their trap bolted as they were travelling along the scenic Gap of Dunloe mountain pass near Killarney.

It is understood the trap overturned and they fell down onto rocks off the narrow pathway.

The driver of the trap was left shaken but not seriously injured after the incident.

It is believed the grandmother from Phoenix, Arizona had been part of a holiday party of six including her partner, her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren.

The incident happened around 1.40pm on Monday. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

The driver of the trap was also taken to Tralee Hospital but was later released.

Niall Kelleher, mayor of Killarney, said the tragedy had left a dark cloud over the community.

“On behalf of the people of Killarney, I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the two people who lost their lives in such tragic circumstance in the Gap of Dunloe,” he said.

“The tragic incident has caused great shock and upset throughout the entire community.

“The Gap of Dunloe is one of the most naturally beautiful places in the entire country but there is a very dark cloud overhead as everybody tries to come to terms with what has happened.”

The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce also expressed sympathies.

Chamber president Paul O’Neill said: “We are all shocked and saddened by this most tragic accident.

“The Gap of Dunloe is one of Ireland’s most popular tourist destinations, a place that brings joy to tourists the world over and we are devastated that a visit to it by this couple would end in such tragic circumstances.

“The people of Killarney extend our heartfelt sympathies to all affected by this tragedy and will do whatever we can to support the family during this very sad time.”

Irish Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin said: “Everyone in Kerry is truly shocked and saddened.

“I want to offer my sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims at this most distressing time.”