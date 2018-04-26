UTV headquarters up for sale at £3.5m

The headquarters of broadcaster UTV has been put on the market at a price of £3.5m.

Havelock House on Belfast’s Ormeau Road has been the home of the television broadcaster since it first went on air in 1959.

It was announced last year that UTV will move to City Quays 2 in the Belfast Harbour Estate.

Havelock House is steeped in history. Before the building was converted into a television studio complex, it was the former site of a hemstitching warehouse.

During World War Two, the building was the billet for troops to provide cover for Belfast’s bridges. Ulster Television acquired the premises at the cost of £17,000.

For many years, UTV’s base at Havelock House was also used by television film crews around the world to process and edit film footage of the Troubles.

UTV’s Head of News and Programmes, Terry Brennan said: “Today’s announcement marks yet another important milestone in our office move project. Havelock House has served us well for almost 60 years, but we are looking forward to moving to the eighth floor of City Quays 2.

“As well as the breath taking views, our new location will be home to a modern broadcasting centre, with an HD studio, the latest in editing technology, and corporate offices, with administration, finance and sales areas to accommodate all UTV staff.”