UUP: Ambiguity in Brexit deal does not allay our concerns

Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann MLA has said that the draft Brexit political declaration has done little to allay concerns raised since the publication of the draft Withdrawal Agreement.

He was speaking after the publication of the latest UK-EU agreed text on the issue of future relations between the two entities after Brexit.

The published text has already been heavily critised by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Robin Swann MLA said: “The bottom line is that the draft political declaration is just that. The draft Withdrawal Agreement backstop has legal standing. There is still a lot of ambiguity in this text which will do little to allay concerns that have been raised since the publication of the draft Withdrawal Agreement.

“This is about our future outside of the European Union. It is understandable that many are focused on avoiding a cliff edge come March 2019 – we want to avoid this too. But as a political party we must also analyse this for the problems that will only arise in years to come as both the EU and UK develop and evolve. The Prime Minister has reiterated today that this is the right deal for the United Kingdom, I remain unconvinced.”