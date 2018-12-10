UUP: ‘Backstop assurances won’t wash’

The Ulster Unionist Party has said any “assurances” the Prime Minister is able to secure by delaying the vote in parliament on the Irish border backstop simply “won’t wash”.

Party leader Robin Swann, responding to the deferral on the vote on the Withdrawal Agreement secured by Mrs May, said the backstop is “an insurance policy which Northern Ireland doesn`t need.”

He added: The Government has driven itself into a cul de sac.

“Northern Ireland’s position within the UK should not be the compromise sought for the sake of delivering a deal.

“The Prime Minister should stand up and be uncompromising in her role as a defender of the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.”

Referring to Theresa May’s previous statement to the House of Commons, back in February, that “no Prime Minister” would agree to a border in the Irish Sea, Mr Swann said:“The Prime Minister`s problems are of her own making. The Withdrawal Agreement as drafted did not live up to her own expectations and commitments.”

He added: “If the Prime Minister`s intention is to go to Brussels to seek ‘assurances’ rather than address the fundamental problem that the backstop is a betrayal of the integrity of the United Kingdom she will only be kicking the can down the road and will end up back in the same place again within days. Assurances alone won`t wash. We need fundamental change in legally binding text.”